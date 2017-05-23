Everton keeper Joel Robles has admitted that his future at Goodison Park is uncertain as his current contract will expire in the summer of 2018. The Spaniard told IBTimes UK that he is expected to meet with the club officials in the summer to discuss whether he will continue at Ronald Koeman's side next season.

Robles, 26, became the Everton number one ahead of Tim Howard during the second part of last season under Roberto Martinez. However, the former Atletico Madrid keeper returned to the bench at the beginning of the current campaign after Koeman signed Marten Stekelenburg during the summer transfer window.

The Spaniard managed to turn around the situation after Stekelenburg suffered an injury in 1-0 defeat to Liverpool in December, having since started all but three of the remaining 21 games of the Premier League.

Earlier in April Robles told IBTimes UK that he hoped to sign a new deal and continue at Goodison Park for the long-term after calling Everton his home.

However, the former Wigan Athletic keeper appears to have changed his mind with the Toffees are yet to offer him a new deal.

"It has been a complete season on a personal level. I am quite happy with my performances. I played well and I think I have fulfilled the expectations. Now in summer we will see what happens. I only have one year left in my contract and I have to sit down with the club to make a decision," Robles told IBTimes UK following the defeat to Arsenal in the final game of the season.

"I think I have to make a good decision. I've been already here during four years fighting to be the number one and now the truth is that I am not very clear what will happen in the future. I have certain doubts. We will have to sit down with the club and see what happens."

Nevertheless, it looks that Robles will seek for guarantees over his role at the club amid recurring comparisons with a top keeper like Manchester City's Joe Hart, Sunderland's Jordan Pickford and Leicester City's Kasper Schmeichel.