RB Leipzig sporting director Ralf Rangnick has welcomed the arrival Everton youngster Ademola Lookman and believes the 20-year-old will prove to be good "back-up" for Ralph Hassenhuttl's side during the business end of the campaign.

Sam Allardyce was not planning on letting Lookman leave during the January transfer window but the former Charlton Athletic starlet was determined to force through a loan move to Leipzig, despite being advised by the powers that be at Goodison Park to join promotion-chasing Derby County.

Lookman was starved of game-time during the first half of the season at Everton, starting just once in the Premier League, and will be hoping to be given a fairer crack of the whip at Leipzig, a team known for developing burgeoning young talent.

But Rangnick, who was linked with taking the reins at Everton when David Moyes left to manage Manchester United and again when Ronald Koeman was relieved his duties in October, sees Lookman as a back-up option to the players already at Hassenhuttl's disposal at the Red Bull Arena, words which will presumably not be music to the England youth international's ears.

"I've known about Lookman for two years, and have followed his development. We wanted to have more back-up in his position, and we're delighted to have him here," Rangnick was quoted as saying by the Liverpool Echo.

Lookman may have to make do with a watching brief for Leipzig as he tries to find his feet in his new surroundings, but the pacey attacker, whose lack of opportunities proved to be a real source of frustration for Everton fans this season, is happy with how his first couple of days in Germany have panned out and will be hoping for a chance to impress when face Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.

"My new team-mates are very friendly and have made me feel welcome," Lookman said. "The training conditions are superb. I'm very happy to be here in Leipzig."