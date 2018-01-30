Everton have made an "important economical offer" for Espanyol's defender-cum-midfielder David Lopez, according to reports from Spain.

Lopez has flourished since being moved from a central midfield role to the heart of Espanyol's defence. The 28-year-old, who re-joined Espanyol from Serie A outfit Napoli 18 months ago, has emerged as the leader for Quique Sanchez Flores' side and his performances have led Spain boss Julen Lopetegui to consider making him a part of his squad for the upcoming World Cup in Russia.

The former Leganes and Huesca loanee's has risen considerably these past few months, but he remains one of the lowest-paid players at the Barcelona-based club, according to Mundo Deportivo.

That may play into the Everton's hands, with the Merseysiders now able to pay sizeable wages courtesy of the financial support provided by majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri, and the report claims that the Toffees have made what sounds like a substantial offer for Lopez, who has two years left to run on his contract with Los Periquitos.

Any deal for Lopez would likely take place in the summer transfer window, but a January move for Morgan Schneiderlin will not materialise after Everton made it clear that they are not willing to listen to any offers for the much-maligned Frenchman. West Ham United were credited with an interest in Schneiderlin, but the serious injury recently sustained by James McCarthy diminished any lingering possibility of an exit for the former Southampton star according to the Liverpool Echo.

Schneiderlin will remain an Everton player until the summer at least, but young defender Brendan Galloway may be on the move before the window closes on Wednesday night. The 21-year-old, who can operate at left-back or centre-half, is determined to cut his loan spell with struggling Sunderland short before joining his former club MK Dons on a temporary deal until the end of the season.

Sunderland boss Chris Coleman is intent on shipping out players who don't wish to play for his side, but it remains to be seen if the troubled Wearsiders agree to let Galloway go early, with a replacement presumably needed.