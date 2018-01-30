Everton manager Sam Allardyce believes out-of-favour midfielder Davy Klaassen would benefit from a loan away from Goodison Park until the end of the season but admits the final decision over the Dutchman's future lies with the board.

Klaassen has endured a miserable few months on Merseyside since arriving from Ajax in the summer; the 24-year-old has not featured for the Toffees in the league since September and has only featured once during Allardyce's reign - his sole appearance under the former England manager coming in the Europa League dead rubber against Apollon Limassol last month.

Klaassen's arrival at Everton was met with great fanfare but, like many of the club's summer signings, his stint in the Premier League has not proved fruitful. He is apparently willing to stay and fight for a place under Allardyce, who has overseen a number of changes to his first-team squad this month with Cenk Tosun and Theo Walcott arriving and Kevin Mirallas, Ross Barkley and Aaron Lennon leaving.

The former England manager is looking to trim his squad further before Wednesday's deadline (31 January) and thinks the best course of action for the Netherlands international would be to go out on loan until the end of the season, when both club and player can re-evaluate their options.

"Because he's never appeared on the subs bench I think it would benefit him and the club if he moved on - just on loan," Allardyce told the Liverpool Echo.

"Because maybe next season he might be good enough. You look at how many players don't make it in the first season from abroad and there's hundreds and hundreds of them.

"He's quite willing to sit and stay and fight for his place but maybe at this stage it might be better if he goes and plays some football. I think that would benefit him and give him the opportunity to play - and then a full pre-season next season and you wait and see.

"All I can say is there are hundreds and hundreds of players who don't work in year one - and every football club in the Premier League has had lots and lots of players who in the first year don't get to the level they thought.

"But I think to get games in and rebuild confidence a loan would be the best way for the club and the best way for Davy, if that's possible. But that's out of my hands in terms of the financial aspect."

Fenerbahce have been credited with an interest in taking Klaassen on loan, but Allardyce confirmed that Everton have already rejected a number of "unsuitable" loan offers for the midfielder and Sandro Ramirez, who is pining for a return to Spain.

Klaassen and Ramirez will almost certainly not be included in Everton's squad for the match against in-form Leicester City on Wednesday (31 January), but it remains to be seen if any suitor comes in with an acceptable offer for the pair in the next 48 hours.

The duo could potentially be followed out of Everton by midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin, who has been widely criticised for his sub-par performances this season. West Ham United are said to be interested in the former Manchester United star but are not willing to cough up £20m for a player whose form has inexplicably nosedived this season.

West Ham boss David Moyes is still looking to improve his midfield options before Wednesday's deadline, and he may try to use the "great relationship" he has with Everton - in particular chairman Bill Kenwright - to his advantage as he races against the clock to bolster his injury-beset side.

"I have got a great relationship with [Everton chairman] Bill Kenwright, and I obviously know an awful lot of the members of the backroom staff and people around the club," Moyes said, per Football.London.

"So if I needed any information or needed to discuss any players I have ins if you want to call them that. But I don't think it will change when it comes to prices or anything like that. So it's [Schneiderlin] one of many names that have been mentioned."