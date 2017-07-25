Everton manager Ronald Koeman says new recruit Davy Klaassen will have to adapt to the difficulties the Premier League has to offer but is confident his compatriot will continue to develop and flourish during his time at Goodison Park.

Klaassen, 24, joined Everton from Ajax for around £24m earlier this summer and has impressed during his pre-season run-outs for the Blues. The all-action Netherlands international is set to start the Blues' Europa League qualifier against Ruzomberok on Thursday evening (27 July) and will hope to nail down a starting spot for his new side's Premier League opener against Stoke City next month.

Koeman, who has not finished strengthening his Everton side this summer, praised Klaassen's decision to join from Ajax but admits the Dutchman will find the physicality of the Premier League tough to contend with at first. The former Southampton boss believes the arrival of Klaassen provides a challenge for him, too, as he strives to make 'the best use' of his attributes.

"Davy has made this step in his career at the right time," the Everton boss told the Liverpool Echo. "He spent four seasons with Ajax and gained experiences in Europe and with the Dutch team.

"He will have to get used to the high tempo we play and it will tougher for him, especially from a physical point of view , but Davy has developed well as a player. He is intelligent and can read the game."

"If we play a holding midfielder, Davy must focus on getting place in left or right midfield. And if we play an attacking midfielder, he may also vie for the number 10 place. One of Davy's qualities is to pop up in front of goal. I see it as a challenge to make the best use of his capacities."

Competition for game-time will be stern due to the recent transfer business at Goodison Park, and the proposed arrival of Swansea City playmaker Gylfi Sigurdsson will only add to the fierce battle for minutes on Merseyside.

Swansea have so far held true to their £50m valuation of Sigurdsson, who is keen to join Everton this summer. The Toffees' latest bid - believed to be worth £45m - was swiftly rejected by the Welsh outfit, but the Everton hierarchy remain confident of completing a deal in the coming days.

Sigurdsson chose to remain home as the rest of the Swansea squad flew out to America for a pre-season tour and is scheduled to join up with his current teammates at the club's training base in Wales on Wednesday. Whether the Iceland international chooses to re-integrate himself with his Swans cohorts remains to be seen, with his desire to join Koeman's revolution at Everton now clear.