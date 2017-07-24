Mauricio Pochettino insists that Moussa Sissoko remains in his first-team plans, despite suggestions that Tottenham Hotspur are willing to offload their record signing after just one season amid interest from Everton and West Bromwich Albion.

Sissoko endured a hugely disappointing maiden season in north London following a £30m ($39m) deadline day switch from Newcastle United, appearing to be a shadow of the player who impressed during France's run to the final of Euro 2016. He mustered just eight Premier League starts in total and failed to notch a single goal in any competition.

Such a dismal campaign led to rumours that Tottenham were ready to cut their losses,with them having to subsidise part of his £85,000-per-week wages in order to do so.

Sissoko was left out of Tottenham's 26-man squad for a pre-season tour of the United States last week due to what the club labelled as a virus, while The Sun have since reported that Spurs are willing to let him leave for £20m as West Brom look to bolster their midfield.

Everton, originally snubbed by the 27-year-old last summer, are said to have submitted a loan offer for his services. Marseille and Lyon have also been said to be interested in taking the former Toulouse midfielder back to Ligue 1.

However, addressing the player's future following a 4-2 International Champions Cup victory over Paris Saint-Germain in Orlando, Pochettino confirmed that Sissoko still has a role to play at Tottenham.

"Sissoko is training with Erik Lamela and Heung-Min Son back home and they are all at different levels so we will see in the next few weeks the evolution for everyone," The Mirror reported. "He's a member of our squad and he's in my plans for the season and for us he is still a member of the squad."

Lamela was also omitted from Pochettino's tour squad as he continues to recover from operations on both hips. Meanwhile, Son fractured his forearm while on international duty with South Korea last month. England left-back Danny Rose stayed home to continue his rehabilitation following ankle surgery.

Following their win over PSG, Tottenham face AS Roma in New Jersey and Premier League rivals Manchester City in Nashville before returning to the United Kingdom. Sissoko, who previously claimed that he could seek pastures new after the worst season of his career to date, will hope to play some part in a final friendly against Juventus at Wembley on 5 August before Pochettino's side open the new top-flight campaign away to former club Newcastle eight days later.