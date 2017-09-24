Everton manager Ronald Koeman has confirmed that defensive duo Phil Jagielka and Michael Keane are both suffering from hamstring and foot injuries respectively but does not think the pair will be sidelined for too long.

Jagielka and Keane missed the Toffees' hard-fought 2-1 win over Bournemouth on Saturday (23 September) with the respective knocks, and there were initial worries that the former and current England internationals would be out for up to a month.

Koeman, who has Oumar Niasse to thank for pulling Everton out of the mire against the Cherries, revealed that the pair's injuries are only minor and said Keane has a chance of facing his former club Burnley on Sunday, while Jagielka will be available after the international break.

"It's [Keane's injury] not so bad," Koeman told the Liverpool Echo."Maybe you remember the tackle of last Wednesday? His foot was a little bit open and the doctor said he will maybe reach next Sunday but he will be doubtful for Thursday.

"I think he cannot start on Thursday but maybe yes on Sunday (against Burnley).

"Jagielka has a slight hamstring problem and will be one week to 10 days out and we will not take that risk before the international break.

"We did not have seven normally starting players today so it is even more of a compliment to the players who played today for what they showed."

The injuries to Jagielka and Keane meant that young defender Mason Holgate had to step into the breach alongside Ashley Williams against Bournemouth. The former Barnsley youth star has predominant played as a right-back during his time as an Everton player and was perhaps culpable for Josh King's 20-yard strike that gave the Cherries the lead at Goodison Park.

Everton believe Holgate will turn out to be a fine centre-half in the future, and the 20-year-old will be given another opportunity to further his defensive credentials when the Toffees take on Apollon Limassol in the Europa League on Thursday.