Anderlecht are determined to hold on to midfield prodigy Youri Tielemans for at least another year amid reported interest from Everton and Tottenham Hotspur.

At just 19, Tielemans is regarded as one of European football's brightest midfield prospects. The teenager, who signed a new five-year deal in 2015, has enjoyed a remarkable season in the Belgian top flight this term, having already scored 16 goals and provided nine assists in all competitions.

Manchester United and Arsenal have also been linked with the youngster, while Tottenham have also stepped up their interest, according to the Daily Mail.

However, Anderlecht are hoping to convince their prized asset he will be best served remaining in his homeland for another season.

Roger Vanden Stock, Anderlecht's club president, was quoted as saying by RTBF: "He is growing, he shows more and more qualities. Apart from Anderlecht, everyone advises him to take a step towards a better league but I will try by all means to keep him for at least another year."

Stock's comments highlighting the growing interest for Tielemans have rung true in recent weeks. Former Tottenham and Belgium striker Nico Claesen has advised the youngster to join Arsenal, with another former Belgian international in Marc Degryse seeing Everton as the ideal club for the two-time Belgian Young Player of the Year.

Tielemans appeared to agree with Degryse's suggestion of Goodison Park. "It's what's best to progress step by step," Tielemans told Walfoot. "What Marc (Degryse) says, it's good to not burn steps and to avoid ending up on the bench and not getting game-time. It's what's best for every footballer, I think. I, however, don't have a preference league wise."

Anderlecht sporting director Herman Van Holsbeeck's recently warned clubs they will be expected to pay much more than the €17m they received for Wilfred Ndidi during the January transfer window.