Everton midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye missed his side's 1-1 Europa League draw with Hajduk Split on Thursday (24 August) after picking up a slight hamstring problem but he should be ready to face Chelsea, according to Ronald Koeman.

The Toffees coped without Gueye as they secured qualification to the Europa League group stages thanks to a Gylfi Sigurdsson wonderstrike, but with Morgan Schneiderlin suspended for the trip to Chelsea, Koeman's side will need Gueye firing on all cylinders as they bid to emerge victorious at Stamford Bridge for the first time since 1994.

Everton boss Koeman seemed to suggest that Gueye could well have started against Split, who threw up a few scares during the second leg, but the Dutchman saw fit to rest the Senegal international for the clash with Chelsea and hinted at more rotation for the battle against Antonio Conte's men.

"It was too risky to start with Gana," Koeman was quoted as saying by FourFourTwo. "He had a light... I don't call it a hamstring injury really because we did a scan this morning and the scan was positive, but it was too risky.

"We know we don't have Morgan on Sunday and that was a reason not to start with Gana. It's difficult. We know it's only three days - less than three days. We play [Chelsea] at 1.30pm on Sunday and we need to travel.

"But it's still the beginning of the season and I think we can get some fresh players back on Sunday and that's what we need. But it's a nice challenge and we have a team that is really difficult to beat and that's what we want to show again on Sunday."

Gueye will no doubt start against Chelsea, but Koeman has a number of midfield issues ahead of his side's visit to west London. Along with Schneiderlin's suspension, Everton are also without summer signing Davy Klaassen and Ross Barkley with foot and hamstring injuries respectively, and the trio's unavailability could see Bosnian international Muhamed Besic start his first Premier League match for almost 18 months.