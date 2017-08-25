Everton secured their place in the group stage draw for this season's Europa League campaign after sealing a 3-1 aggregate victory over Croatia's Hajduk Split – a game made memorable for a quite incredible 45-yard strike from Gylfi Sigurdsson on his full debut.

Ronald Koeman has made it clear he wants his side to pose a legitimate threat in this competition. A squad thoroughly bolstered during the summer transfer window means they will fancy their chances of finding harmony between domestic and European matters throughout the season, with a winner of the competition and two Champions League titles now also among their ranks to help them along their way in Wayne Rooney.

When is the draw?

The draw takes place on Friday (25 August) at 12pm [BST] at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco.

Format

48 teams will compete in the group stage of the competition: 16 begin their European campaigns with 22 joining them after last night's play-off rounds, with another 10 dropping down from the Champions League play-offs after suffering elimination.

Like the Champions League draw, the 48 teams have been split into four pots based on their Uefa coefficients. Each of the 12 groups will be comprised of one team from each pot.

Teams are drawn in pot order and initially positioned in order of the pot from which they came. No two teams from the same country can be drawn against one another, while sides from Russia and Ukraine are also kept apart for political reasoning. The draw is only complete when all 48 teams have been placed in the eight groups.

Pots

Pot 1: Arsenal, Zenit St Petersburg, Lyon, Dynamo Kiev, Villarreal, Athletic Bilbao, Lazio, AC Milan, Viktoria Plzen, Salzburg, FC Copenhagen, Braga

Pot 2: Steaua Bucharest, Ludogorets, BATE Borisov, EVERTON, Young Boys, Marseille, Real Sociedad, Maccabi Tel-Aviv, Lokomotiv Moscow, Austria Vienna, Hertha Berlin, Nice

Pot 3: Astana, Partizan Belgrade, Hoffenheim, Cologne, NK Rijeka, Vitoria Guimaraes, Atalanta, Zulte Waregem, Zorya Luhansk, Rosenborg, Sheriff Tiraspol, Hapoel Beer-Sheva

Pot 4: Apollon Limassol, Istanbul Basaksehir, Konyaspor, Vitesse Arnhem, Slavia Prague, Red Star Belgrade, Skenderbeu, FC Zlin, AEK Athens, FC Lugano, Vardar Skopje, Ostersunds

Who can Everton draw?

Best scenario: Viktoria Plzen, Zulte Waregem, FC Lugano

Worst scenario: AC Milan, Hoffenheim, Vitesse Arnhem