Arsenal are considering an approach in signing Everton's Idrissa Gueye in the summer transfer window to bolster their midfield. The 27-year-old has impressed for the Toffees since joining them from Aston Villa before the start of the 2016/17 season.

According to The Sun, the Senegalese international's form at the Merseyside club has attracted interest from the Gunners. They are keen on bringing the Everton man to the Emirates to make him their engine in the centre of the pitch.

The north London club were interested in securing the services of N'Golo Kante when he was in France and also at Leicester City. However, Arsenal failed to land him and he was snapped up by Chelsea last summer.

Arsene Wenger admitted his side were keen on signing the France international, who has been a key player in the Blues' impressive campaign as they sit on top of the league. Kante even scored the winner in Chelsea's 1-0 FA Cup quarter-final victory over Manchester United.

Arsenal remain hopeful that they can turn Gueye into their own Kante and after their scouts were impressed with the African midfielder's display for Everton. Steve Walsh, who left the Foxes for a director of football role at Goodison Park brought Kante to Leicester from Caen.

Walsh believes Gueye has all the attributes to become a player like Kante and that saw him convince Ronald Koeamn to sign the former Villa midfielder last summer, dubbed as the "next Kante".

"I told the manager to have a look at this lad because I think he can do all the things we want him to do. We earmarked the fact that we were looking for a bit more energy from that part of the field," Walsh explained, as quoted by The Sun.

"He moves the ball quickly and runs with the ball. He is good at pressing and good at intercepting. Don't put too much on his shoulders but he is a little bit like Kante, you'll see that when he presses."

Arsenal are not the only club interested in signing Gueye as the midfielder is attracting interest from Italy and Spain. Everton are hoping to hand their star player a new contract and even that will not stop the Gunners from making him as their summer transfer target.