Sevilla boss Jorge Sampaoli may have just thrown in his hat into the ring to be the new Arsenal boss, after revealing he would love the opportunity to work with Alexis Sanchez again.

Arsene Wenger's future at the Emirates is bleaker than ever with discontent among supporters growing every week. That has manifested into growing protests from sections of the Gunners' support, with Wenger admitting in a press conference last week the revolt could influence his decision to remain at the club beyond this season.

Juventus manager Massimilliano Allegri is currently the bookies' favourite to succeed Wenger, although Sampaoli has also been loosely linked with the role at the Emirates. The former Chile boss is currently the fans' favourite to replace Luis Enrique at Barcelona next season according to polls in Spain, but the 54-year-old admits he is desperate for the chance to work with current Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez once again.

"If only, yes, it would be great to have the chance one day [to coach Sanchez]," said Sampaoli. "He is a top, top player. One of the best forwards in the world I would say.

"I was lucky to share a time with him in the national team. We went to a World Cup together, we won the Copa America with him in the side as well, it was a very satisfying period of my career and it was great to share it with Alexis."

Sampaoli took on his first job in Europe last summer when he was named Unai Emery's successor at Sevilla – but his stock has continued to rise this term.

The Argentine is reportedly on Barcelona's shortlist to replace Enrique, but Sevilla are hoping their manager will reject any offers – from Spain or beyond – and renew his contract with the club.

"We have already told him that we want him to continue and renew his contract for one more season," Castro confirmed to Cadena Cope. "Now we are focused on the two upcoming games [against Leicester City and Atletico Madrid] and it is not the right time to speak, but we have already transmitted to him our intentions and after these two games we will continue talking."

Sanchez's future at Arsenal remains in real doubt though with the former Barcelona star yet to sign a new contract at the Emirates. The Chile international has cut an increasingly frustrated figure in recent months but the arrival of a manager he knows could bode well for his chances of remaining in north London.