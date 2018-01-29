Everton manager Sam Allardyce has confirmed that talented young attacker Ademola Lookman will remain at Goodison Park until the end of the season and has not ruled out further transfer activity before the close of the transfer window on Wednesday (31 January).

The Toffees have already welcomed Cenk Tosun and Theo Walcott to Goodison Park and have also bid farewell to Kevin Mirallas, Aaron Lennon and Ross Barkley this month, but Allardyce is keen to trim his squad before Wednesday's deadline.

Lookman was said to be one of many in danger of being shipped out in the coming days, but Allardyce, who has been criticised for not affording the gifted youngster more opportunities in recent weeks, confirmed that the 20-year-old will remain on Merseyside until the end of the season due to the departure of Lennon, who joined Burnley last week.

"Well he wouldn't be available on loan because Aaron Lennon went," Allardyce said in his press conference. "We've got a good deal financially for Aaron, that then leaves anyone in that position to go out on loan a no-no really. Based on the amount of games we've got to try and keep the 25-man squad that he's been in the whole season together."

Lookman's short-term future seems to have been resolved, but Allardyce could not give a definitive answer over other potential incomings or departures. Steven N'Zonzi and Marcelo Brozovic have both been linked with a move to Merseyside this month, and the former England manager did not wish to dismiss the possibility of the duo - or indeed any other prospective target - from arriving before Wednesday night.

Sevilla are willing to accept offers worth less than £35m for N'Zonzi while Everton have seen two offers rejected for Brozovic, who has a €32m release clause in his contract with Serie A outfit Inter Milan.

Asked about the aforementioned duo, Allardyce said: "I'm not ruling anybody in or out because that's impossible, the window is open for everybody and somewhere out of the blue a player may appear as a possibility for you to bring in or leave.

"It's better for me to be here [on Wednesday] than at home on my own so we can assess whether to let a player leave or say, "Is there one to bring in?"

Fresh faces may soon arrive at Everton, but the likes of Davy Klaassen and Sandro Ramirez, who currently earns £120,000-a-week may have to remain with the Mereseysiders until the summer unless "suitable" offers are made for the pair, according to Allardyce.

Everton are willing to listen to offers for the Spaniard and Dutchman but, while a number of approaches have been made for the pair, none have been deemed adequate by the Everton board or Allardyce, who admitted both could still leave either permanently or on loan if a sufficient offer is received.

"I think we've had a number of enquiries that are not suitable to allow the player to leave, nearly all on loan, one I believe permanent," Allardyce said.

"We haven't accepted a deal yet on any of those loan offers we've had, until such time as the board tell me financially it's acceptable, and from a squad point of view I'll say if it's in the best interests for someone to go out on loan. Moving some out on loan will be a possibility but only if it's right for the club."