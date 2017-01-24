Everton are monitoring Lille wonderkid Martin Terrier but could face competition from West Ham United and Fiorentina for the 19-year-old's signature. The Goodison Park hierarchy have sent scouts to watch Terrier on a number of occasions over the past few months and are believed to be weighing up a move.

Terrier broke into Lille's first team this season and has made seven appearances for Patrick Collot's side. Everton are seemingly the frontrunners in the race to sign the coveted youngster but reports in France, broadcast by talkSPORT, suggest the Toffees will wait until the summer to bring him to Merseyside.

The Frenchman is primarily a left-winger and is highly regarded by the Ligue 1 outfit, who helped nurture Chelsea and Belgian international Eden Hazard. Idrissa Gueye, arguably Everton's best player this season, was also moulded by the former French champions, while winger Kevin Mirallas started his professional career at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

Terrier has only 166 minutes worth of action under his belt this season but has seemingly made enough of an impression on scouts from Everton and West Ham, who are still in the hunt for Hull City playmaker Robert Snodgrass. The Hammers have seen a number of bids rejected for the Scotland international and are yet to meet Hull's £10m valuation. Slaven Bilic's men are also set to let loanee Jonathan Calleri leave this window, with La Liga club Las Palmas the frontrunners for his signature.

Everton have already signed a promising young attacker this month; Ademola Lookman joined the Toffees from Charlton Athletic in a deal that could be worth up to £11m. The 19-year-old has made an instant impact at his new club - he scored on his debut against Manchester City and produced another impressive cameo against Crystal Palace - and Ronald Koeman is considering handing the England youth international a start in the near future.