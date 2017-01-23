AC Milan have completed the loan signing of Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu. The 22-year-old was pictured arriving in Milan on Sunday (22 January) and has joined the Italian giants on a deal until the end of the season.

The Rossoneri initially announced the signing of Deulofeu on Friday but it was later revealed that they had not fully reached an agreement with Everton, who were angered by Milan jumping the gun. Negotiations between the two clubs have now come to a successful conclusion, though, and Deulofeu can now set about revitalising a career that had looked so promising.

It is unlikely that Deulofeu will feature against Juventus in the Coppa Italia on Wednesday but he could make his debut when Vincenzo Montella's men travel to face Udinese on Sunday. The Catalonian was seen as the golden boy of Barcelona's fabled La Masia youth academy a few years ago but failed to make any sort of impact at the Camp Nou and was loaned out to Everton and Sevilla before making a permanent switch to Merseyside in the summer of 2015.

Deulofeu enjoyed fleeting moments of excellence and developed a strong rapport with Romelu Lukaku during the 2015-16 season, but he eventually fell out of favour under Roberto Martinez and failed to transform his fortunes under new boss Ronald Koeman. He gradually fell down the pecking order at Goodison Park, with the likes of Aaron Lennon, Kevin Mirallas and Enner Valencia all preferred over him in the wide positions.

Deulofeu made just five starts for Everton during the first half of the season and has not been included in a Premier League matchday squad since December. The signing of Charlton Athletic wonderkid Ademola Lookman, who has impressed during his cameos for his new side, and the emergence of Dominic Calvert-Lewin further decreased the Spaniard's chances of game-time at Everton.