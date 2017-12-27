Sam Allardyce has ruled out Everton launching a bid to sign Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud in the January transfer window.

Giroud, 31, is reported to be considering joining another club in London on loan until the end of the season as he fears being left out of France's World Cup team due to his lack of playing time at Arsenal.

Speaking after Everton's goalless draw with West Brom, Allardyce said the Toffees were not considering a fresh move for Giroud after they came close to signing the striker for £40m ($53m) during the summer.

The Toffees boss revealed the Merseyside club were unsuccessful with their pursuit of Giroud last time as his wife wanted to live close to London.

"I wouldn't have thought so as he refused to come last time," Allardyce was quoted as saying the Liverpool Echo when asked if Everton were considering a fresh move for Giroud.

"As far as I know he doesn't want to move north of Watford, well his wife doesn't want to anyway. It's very important to the wives, believe you me. Normally they are the bosses."

Giroud has only started one league game for the Gunners this season after falling behind Alexis Sanchez and compatriot Alexandre Lacazette in the Emirates pecking order.

West Ham and Crystal Palace are among the clubs who are reported to be interested in signing Giroud in January, with the Frenchman keen to stay in London as his family is settled in the capital.

However, the former Montpellier striker suffered a hamstring injury during Arsenal's 1-0 win over West Ham last week, potentially ruling him out until February and denting his chances of securing a January transfer.

France assistant coach Guy Stephan has warned Giroud that he could be left out of the World Cup squad if he does not play regularly for his club in the second half of the season.