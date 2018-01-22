Everton are reportedly considering moves for Bristol City's Newcastle United target Joe Bryan and Chelsea defender Baba Rahman as manager Sam Allardyce desperately seeks to bring in left-back cover before the end of the January transfer window.

The Merseysiders are in dire need of a new left-back to compete with and eventually replace the ageing Leighton Baines, who has missed the last two months with a calf problem sustained against Southampton in November.

The much-maligned Cuco Martina has had to deputise at left-back in the absence of Baines, who is still some way off returning to full fitness.

But while the former Southampton utility player has improved defensively, his reluctance to use his left foot is proving to be detrimental to Everton's attacking play.

Allardyce, who is not expected to remain as Toffees boss beyond the end of this season, has already spent close to £50m ($69.8m) on attacking players this month in Cenk Tosun and Theo Walcott, the latter of whom provided an assist for Oumar Niasse on Saturday (20 January) as his new side laboured to a 1-1 draw at home to West Bromwich Albion.

The former England manager is keen to address the need for a new left-back at Goodison Park and is keen on Bristol City's Bryan, Chelsea's Rahman and Crystal Palace full-back Patrick van Aanholt, who voiced his desire to remain at Selhurst Park earlier this month.

Bryan, who is also attracting interest from Newcastle and Brighton & Hove Albion according to the Bristol Post, has been influential to Lee Johnson's side's push for promotion to the Premier League this season and scored against Manchester United last month as the Robins knocked Jose Mourinho's men out of the Carabao Cup.

The 24-year-old averages around three tackles and two interceptions per match and has also demonstrated his offensive qualities on more than one occasion this season, scoring four goals and providing two assists in 31 matches across all competitions.

His performances have caught the eye of Premier League sides such as Everton, who are prepared to offer £7m for his services, but City will certainly fight hard to keep one of their better players as they bid to sustain their quest for top-flight football.

Everton may find it hard to pry Bryan away from Ashton Gate, but a move for Chelsea outcast Rahman could be relatively straightforward if Antonio Conte's side manage to sign Emerson Palmieri from Roma, which is looking rather likely.

The Toffees are hoping to wrap up a loan deal for the Ghanaian according to the Daily Mail, though former club Schalke are believed to be currently winning the race for his signature.

While Allardyce is searching for a new left-back, he is also hoping to offload some fringe players in a bid to bring balance to his lopsided squad on Merseyside.

Industrious winger Aaron Lennon is set to leave for Burnley and agreed personal terms with Sean Dyche's side on Friday, but there is still some negotiating to be done before the former Leeds United starlet is unveiled at Turf Moor, according to the Burnley Express.