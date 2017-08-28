Everton have sent scouts to run the rule over Benfica hitman Raul Jimenez, a player once on West Ham United's radar, on Saturday (26 August) as their search for a leading striker continues.

Mexican international Jimenez, briefly linked with a move to Liverpool earlier this summer, is believed to be on Ronald Koeman's wishlist as the Toffees boss seeks a target man in order to help further his busy summer business in the transfer market.

According to Portuguese outlet A Bola, relayed by talkSPORT, the Merseysiders sent a delegation to the Estádio dos Arcos to watch Jimenez strut his stuff against Rio Ave. The Everton official didn't get a lot of time to examine the 26-year-old, though - he was brought on with just 10 minutes left to play as Benfica slumped to a 1-1 draw with the hosts.

Everton did not learn a great deal form Jimenez's cameo on Saturday, but they will have to make a decision over the forward quickly with just four days to go until the end of the transfer window.

Koeman and co have been in the hunt for a striker ever since Romelu Lukaku left for Manchester United, but their attempts to replace the Belgium international have proved futile so far. Everton's top target was believed to be Arsenal forward Olivier Giroud, but the 30-year-old Frenchman is seemingly one of the few players that actually wants to remain in north London this season.

The Toffees are hoping to see a new striker arrive at Goodison Park, but they are hoping one leaves, too.

Senegalese forward Oumar Niasse has no future at Everton and has been told he can leave by the Merseysiders, who value him at around £8m, according to The Daily Mail.

Niasse joined Everton from Lokomotiv Moscow for around £13.5m in January 2016 but never looked like breaking into the first-team under Roberto Martinez or Koeman, who has made it very clear that he wishes to see the back of the 27-year-old.

Niasse spent the second half of last season on loan at Hull City and is attracting interest from newly-promoted Brighton and Hove Albion, who are in desperate need of striking reinforcements.