Everton forward Romelu Lukaku could move to China, according to Tianjin Quanjian manager Fabio Cannavaro, who claims to have rejected the chance to sign Manchester United outcast Marouane Fellaini.

Cannavaro revealed that it is "possible to speak" with in-form Belgian Lukaku but says Everton are a "problem" and are keen to keep hold of their 23-year-old striker. The World Cup winner has not given up hope on signing the forward just yet, though, and cited Oscar's move to Shanghai SIPG in a bid to justify why he thinks Lukaku could swap England for East Asia.

"It is possible to speak with Lukaku," Cannavaro told Het Nieuwsblad. "The problem is Everton, who don't want to let him go. The fact that he is only 23 years old is not a concern. He could well come to China. Look at Oscar. At 25, he left Chelsea for Shanghai SIPG. Why? Because football is football. Every player wants to play at a club that wins. Guangzhou are always the Champions of China. That's quite a high level."

Lukaku is not the only Belgian that has caught the eye of former Real Madrid defender Cannavaro. Roma enforcer Radja Nainggolan and Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini were both possible signing for the Chinese outfit, but moves for the pair never came to pass.

The Italian legend actually dismissed the idea of signing Fellaini, who has failed to establish himself at Manchester United, because he is looking for "a different kind of player".

"Radja Nainggolan was interesting because he can have an Asian passport. Marouane Fellaini was offered to me, but I told his agent that I was looking for a different kind of player." Cannavaro added.

Lukaku currently has no interest in moving to the Chinese Super League and is close to signing a new long-term contract worth £140,000-a-week with Everton. The former Anderlecht prodigy's immediate focus is helping Everton catch Manchester United in the Premier League table and he

will be hoping to fire the Toffees to victory on Sunday when they travel to face Tottenham at White Hart Lane.