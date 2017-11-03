Everton defender Cuco Martina will miss his side's crucial clash with Watford on Sunday (5 November) after suffering a neck problem during the 3-0 defeat by Lyon but interim boss David Unsworth confirmed the Curacao international did not suffer any serious damage after falling awkwardly.

Martina required serious medical attention after falling heavily during the first-half of the clash against the Ligue 1 outfit and left the Stade de Lyon on a stretcher before being taken to a nearby medical facility. The former Southampton defender was then whisked to a hospital and underwent tests before being given the all-clear to make the trip home with the rest of his teammates.

Everton will be no doubt encouraged by the news regarding Martina - reports in France claimed the 28-year-old was not able to feel his legs - but Unsworth revealed the utility player will sit out of the game against Watford as a precautionary measure.

"He's fine, he had his X-rays and scans and they came back clear," Unsworth said in his press conference. "He was dizzy and concussed but he travelled home with us. He'll be out for a couple of weeks as a precaution but was in great hands last night, all the medics looked after him really well and we thank them for that."

There was more good news on the injury front for Everton's caretaker manager - Michael Keane has returned to training after suffering a foot problem and could return to action against Watford, who could move into the top four with a win at Goodison Park.

Unsworth, who has presided over three defeats during his brief spell in charge, also confirmed that Wayne Rooney, Leighton Baines and Phil Jagielka will return to first-team fold against Watford, while Oumar Niasse will certainly be involved after being ineligible to face Lyon.

Eyebrows were raised when it was revealed that Unsworth had left the likes of Rooney behind, but the former Everton full-back insists he picked the team he thought had the best chance of beating Les Gones.

"[Michael] Keane trained yesterday and today and we see how he'll come through today. Hopefully he will be okay," Unsworth said. "All those senior players will be available."

"I picked the team to win a game, we gave chances to others who have something to prove, there was some decent performances. For 70 minutes we did a great job, but it's a 95-minute game, we conceded poor goals but we must put it behind us."