Bolton Wanderers manager Phil Parkinson has heaped praise on Everton loanee Antonee Robinson after the young left-back produced a solid display during his side's 3-3 draw away at Sunderland on Tuesday (31 October).

Robinson has made seven league appearances for the Trotters this season and will most likely keep his place for the home clash against in-form Norwich City. His rival for the left-back position, Andy Taylor, is currently struggling with a back injury.

The talented 20-year-old was part of the Everton Under-23 side that won the Premier League 2 under the guidance of current caretaker manager David Unsworth last season, and Parkinson is sure the troubled Toffees are keeping track of the youngster's development ahead of his scheduled return date in January.

"David rates him very highly," Parkinson told Bolton News. "He has been a key figure in his development and with all the changes at Everton, I'm sure they are keeping a very close eye on him.

"Antonee is a real character. He doesn't give in. And that kind of attitude can take you places.

"I'm sure he'll concentrate on what he has to do for Bolton first and foremost and look to maintain his level of performance, then he'll look to the future."

Bolton may have conceded three goals against Sunderland on Tuesday, but Parkinson was impressed by the way Robinson dealt with Black Cats attackers Callum McManaman and Duncan Watmore on Tuesday night.

The former Bradford City boss believes Robinson already possesses the attributes required to be a modern-day full-back, though he may not be able to utilise him for much longer if he keeps up this level of performance.

"At Sunderland he saw off two very good wide players in Callum McManaman and Duncan Watmore and when I walked into the dressing room I looked at him and it didn't look like he'd broke sweat,"

"He was so comfortable, physically, and he offers us something extra in the team because he's so dynamic going forward. The modern-day full-back, like the boys at Fulham last weekend, cover 1,100 metres at high intensity – we'll we've got our own one in Antonee, who can cover that kind of distance no problem."

With Leighton Baines showing his age in recent weeks, Everton may see fit to utilise Robinson when his loan spell at Bolton finishes in January. The one-time United States youth international recently signed a new two-year contract with the Toffees and is highly regarded by the Everton hierarchy after impressing under Unsworth, who has helped develop a number of starlets for the first team at Goodison Park.