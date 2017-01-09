After meeting with America's top spies and intelligence officers President-elect Donald Trump's chief of staff has confirmed that Russia was behind hacking against the Democratic party.

Trump's newfound belief that Russia orchestrated the cyberattacks against the Democrats and Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign is a dramatic shift from what he had been saying up until the Friday (6 January) meeting.

Below we have compiled every tweet that Trump sent out about Russia and its involvement in hacking against the US since the 2016 election on 8 November.

In an interview on Sunday White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus said that Trump now "accepts the fact that this particular case was entities in Russia".

And while that fact may no longer be an issue in the Trump Transition Team, Kellyanne Conway, who will be Counselor to the President, said on NBC's Meet the Press "there is no evidence that Russia succeeded in any alleged attempt to disrupt our democracy or in fact to influence the election results".

Here is what the president-elect has said about the issue in his own words.

12 December 2016 — Can you imagine if the election results were the opposite and WE tried to play the Russia/CIA card. It would be called conspiracy theory!

12 December 2016 — Unless you catch "hackers" in the act, it is very hard to determine who was doing the hacking. Why wasn't this brought up before election?

15 December 2016 — If Russia, or some other entity, was hacking, why did the White House wait so long to act? Why did they only complain after Hillary lost?

4 January — The "Intelligence" briefing on so-called "Russian hacking" was delayed until Friday, perhaps more time needed to build a case. Very strange!

4 January — Somebody hacked the DNC but why did they not have "hacking defense" like the RNC has and why have they not responded to the terrible......

6 January — The Democratic National Committee would not allow the FBI to study or see its computer info after it was supposedly hacked by Russia......

6 January — So how and why are they so sure about hacking if they never even requested an examination of the computer servers? What is going on?

7 January — Intelligence stated very strongly there was absolutely no evidence that hacking affected the election results. Voting machines not touched!

7 January — Gross negligence by the Democratic National Committee allowed hacking to take place. The Republican National Committee had strong defense!

7 January — Only reason the hacking of the poorly defended DNC is discussed is that the loss by the Dems was so big that they are totally embarrassed!

7 January — Having a good relationship with Russia is a good thing, not a bad thing. Only "stupid" people, or fools, would think that it is bad! We.....

7 January — have enough problems around the world without yet another one. When I am President, Russia will respect us far more than they do now and....

8 January — Before I, or anyone, saw the classified and/or highly confidential hacking intelligence report, it was leaked out to @NBCNews. So serious!