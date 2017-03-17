Rap star Drake will release his new album, More Life, on 18 March. It may seem like only yesterday that the One Dance hitmaker dropped his chart-topping fourth album Views, but Drizzy clearly has a lot more creativity to unleash.

First of all, is More Life actually a new Drake album? It has been described as such by fans but the Canadian rapper has said it is more of a "playlist" to "bridge the gap between [his] major releases". The Grammy-winner added: "I'm doing it to be remembered as a forward thinker. I want to be remembered... as an emotion-evoking artist."

It is not an official studio album like Views, which spent six consecutive weeks at number one in the UK following its release in April 2016. As Drake fans excitedly await the next batch of fresh material from the rap king, IBTimes UK rounds up all you need to know about More Life.

Release date and where can I buy More Life?

Previously pushed back from its scheduled December release date, More Life will arrive on 18 March and will be available to stream and buy everywhere despite rumours it would be an Apple Music exclusive like Drake's fourth album Views.

What does the title mean?

The phrase More Life is a Jamaican term which has been popularised by the dancehall artist Vybz Kartel. It's commonly said to wish someone well. Drake is known to be a huge fan of Kartel, who released a song titled More Life in 2010.

Tracklist

Although the release is just hours away, Drake has kept the tracklist shielded. However, it is understood the single Fake Love will feature on the record as well as Two Birds, One Stone produced by Kanye West, Sneakin' featuring 21 Savage. It is possible Drake will throw in his remix of UK rapper Dave's Wanna Know while he is also rumoured to have collaborated with Giggs.

Album cover

None other than Drake's father, Dennis Graham, features on the More Life cover. A throwback photo, Graham sits in a chair wearing a white shirt, bow tie and black silk jacket while writing on a notepad and smoking a pipe.

Collaborations

Drake's fellow Canadian crooner The Weeknd is rumoured to have recorded a collaboration with the rapper for More Life. Other speculated collaborations include PartyNextDoor, Future, Bryson Tiller and Jennifer Lopez, whom Drake was romantically-linked to earlier in the year.

The trailer

Announcing the release date, Drake debuted a trailer for More Life on social media. Most likely filmed during his Boy Meets World Tour, shots include Drake arriving on-stage to an audience, partying with his entourage and boarding private jets. The rapper's voice says towards the end of the clip: "More tune for your head tops so watch how you speak on my name."

Listen to Drake's More Life: