One Direction star Liam Payne was in President Donald Trump's bad books long before the businessman took office. The What Makes You Beautiful singer claims the commander-in-chief once kicked the British boy band out of a hotel for refusing to meet one of his daughters.

In a candid interview with Rollacoaster magazine, Payne, 23, revealed how the incident unfolded late one night while 1D were staying at Trump Tower in New York several years ago. The pop star revealed: "Donald Trump actually kicked us out of his hotel once. You wouldn't believe it."

Payne, who is shirtless on the magazine cover, continued: "It was about [meeting] his daughter. He phoned up our manager and we were asleep. He said, 'Well, wake them up', and I was like, 'No', and then he wouldn't let us use the underground garage. Obviously in New York we can't really go outside. New York is ruthless for us. So he was like, 'OK, then I don't want you in my hotel'. So we had to leave."

It is not known if Payne was referring to Trump's eldest daughter Ivanka Trump, 35, or his youngest, Tiffany Trump, 23. Elsewhere in the interview, Payne opened up about his relationship with singer girlfriend Cheryl Fernandez-Versini, 33, who is pregnant with their first child. Gushing over the former Girls Aloud singer, Payne told the magazine: "Obviously I have the most ­beautiful girlfriend in the world and she's absolutely amazing. She's been my dream girl since I was younger. She's so ace.

The History singer continued: "She is a wonderful, wonderful person and it's amazing to have someone who can relate to so much of things – someone who's taken greater steps than me. Her solo career was ­amazing. She's been in the ­industry for 14 years now. She fully supports me. We're super happy. It's a very personal, precious time for us. I'm still ­learning. I'm only 23."

Rumours are rife that Cheryl, 33, may have already given birth but that the couple are yet to announce the arrival of their bundle of joy. Payne also revealed he has a secret friendship with fellow pop heartthrob Justin Bieber. Bieber, 22, is known to have struggled living with life in the spotlight over the years but Payne has provided the Sorry singer a friendly ear. Payne revealed: "I said to him, 'Take my number and any time you want a chat, let me know as I'm here and I understand exactly what you're going through and I understand your world'. He needs somebody like that and in that position."

One Direction, which also consists of Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan, are currently on a break and Payne is expected to release his solo music later in 2017.