Ewan McGregor's daughter is no stranger when it comes to flaunting her style on social media. Ditching her bikini top, Clara, 21, is seen posing topless in her latest upload on Instagram that has fans going crazy.

She is seen exposing ample flesh as she strikes a sultry pose wearing only her trousers in the black and white picture, with the sea in the background. She, however, managed to cover up her modesty by bringing her arms close to her breasts.

This was not Clara's first topless image that she shared on social media. She had sparked fan frenzy back in September when she posed wearing only a magenta trouser in an eye-popping bathroom photo.

"Tulum run ins with @charlietaylorhairstylist ❤️ ⛱⛱⛱," she wrote alongside the latest picture that has been generating some interest among her fans, who have pointed out that she is a "gorgeous" woman.

"You're so beautiful ," a fan commented on the aspiring actress' post as another chimed in, "Jeez girl burning up that beach @claramcgregor."

Another user wrote, "Wow!! Gorgeous picture!! " Another admired added, "Beautiful shot Clara! Wow! xx."

Clara's next post on her Instagram feed that shows her wearing a snorkelling gear indicates that she is on a vacation on some beach destination. Without revealing her vacation spot, she only wrote, "Conquered my biggest fear y'all.. but It only half counts because I didn't encounter any sharks."

Fans were quick to congratulate her on facing one of her fears, with a fan telling her, "That's awesome! You are braver than I am. I can only go up to my knees before I freak out a bit ", while another jumped in, saying, "Well done Clara! Whooo! Go you! xx"

Another snap shared on the photo-and-video-sharing application shows Clara and her friends posing waist-deep in the clear and calm water. "my lil family of women thank you @evemcgregor123 we owe it all to you ," she has captioned the photo.