Former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba and Hull City boss Leonid Slutsky are being considered as candidates to replace Michael Emenalo, according to reports.

Emenalo announced his shock resignation earlier this week after 10 years at Stamford Bridge, during which time the senior side won nine major honours, while the academy have taken home the FA Youth Cup eight times and the Uefa Youth League twice.

The 52-year-old was in control of scouting and the academy and departs with Chelsea as yet undecided over whether he will be directly replaced. Director Marina Granovskaia says the club will review their management structure in the wake of Emenalo's exit.

Owner Roman Abramovich has held talks with chairman Bruce Buck as well as directors Eugene Tenenbaum and Granovskaia over Chelsea's next move, but no immediate appointment will be made in the short term.

The Guardian understand that among those being considered is Slutsky, the current Hull boss, who is close with Abramovich and would be the Russian's chosen successor to Emenalo.

But Slutsky, 46, only joined The Tigers in the summer and is just six months into a two-year deal at the KCOM Stadium. He is unlikely to consider a move to west London this early into his tenure with the Championship cub.

But if Chelsea do stage an overhaul of their management structure it could pave the way for Drogba to return to the club behind the scenes.

The Ivorian is due to retire at the end of the 2017 season and move into a sporting director role with second-tier US football side Phoenix Rising – where he is also a co-owner – but does have an agreement in place to return to Chelsea.

Drogba learned the ropes during his second spell at Chelsea as a player but the next step in his career in the US could see him turn down the chance to move back to England.

Regardless of the identity of Emenalo's successor, as Granovskaia takes on his duties on a short-term basis, he or she is likely to have limited communication going forward with Abramovich.

The Russia and Emenalo were said to have a close working relationship but the new incumbent will have a scaled-back role, with Granovskaia acting as their line manager.