An ex-member of a bannned white supremacist group said that Jo Cox, the Batley and Spen MP deserved to die.

National Action activist Garron Helm was filmed by an ITV undercover reporter at a secret meeting of the far-right organisation. Footage of the 23-year-old includes him saying: "It was after that camp we did last year that they really came down on us, and then Jo Cox got murdered didn't she?

"So they just used that as a f***ing excuse to come after us. It's not our fault she was killed, I mean, she did have it coming."

Helm was jailed in October 2014 after tweeting "vile" anti-Semitic abuse to Jewish Labour MP Luciana Berger. The social media post included the words "#Hitler was right".

In the ITV news video, Helm is heard telling the undercover reporter: "You see a lot of the lads are bitter over it.

"I mean some of the areas they are growing up in are so rough and so infested with you know, ethnics, that they've literally got no tolerance for people anymore they believe to be committing treason."

Helm added: "I do think if you're committing an act of treason against, you know, your own ethnic group then by right you should be put to death."

National Action celebrated the death of 41-year-old Cox, a mother-of-two, before the terror group was banned by the Home Office in December 2016.

It is the first extreme right-wing organisation to be banned in UK. It is now a terrorism offence for the group to have meetings or exist, with a prison sentence of up to 10 years if convicted.

However, undercover filming by ITV News uncovered individuals with links to the banned group at a training camp for far-right sympathisers in the Peak District earlier in March 2016.

The weekend was called a "survival camp" with street fighting and boxing sessions, as well dealing with knife attacks. At the event, speeches were given on creating a "organised white society".

Home Secretary Amber Rudd said: "National Action is a racist, antisemitic and homophobic organisation which stirs up hatred, glorifies violence and promotes a vile ideology. It has absolutely no place in a Britain that works for everyone."