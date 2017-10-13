A former Ohio teacher who pleaded guilty to having a sexual relationship with a teen student faces up to 18 months jail.

Tiffany Cordes pleaded guilty to a charge of sexual imposition, which also entitled her to register with authorities as a sex offender. Under Ohio law, sexual imposition is defined as the touching of another person's erogenous area.

The 27-year-old was a teacher at Union Local High School in Belmont County and was fired and banned from school property after administrators became aware of the charges against her. The alleged relationship between her and the student, an 18-year-old boy, came to light after the mother of the boy caught him texting with the teacher and contacted police, The Daily Mail reported.

An investigation was launched after that and the boy revealed that Cordes had admitted to him that she was engaged sexually with another student. The other student was also interrogated after that and it was found the student and Cordes had hooked up sexually at least once.

The incident happened when the student, who has a pickup truck, helped Cordes haul prom supplies from a local home improvement store, 7News reported.

Belmont County Prosecutor Dan Fry said that though the student was 18-year-old, Cordes has violated "a position of trust" by engaging in sexual conduct with him. Her sentencing is due for 27 October.

The incident comes on the heels of another similar one where a married former Virginia high school teacher pleaded guilty to having consensual sex with a teenage student.

On 6 October, Ashley Leigh Lewis Weber confessed to two counts of having sex with the 15-year-old boy in 2016 after the school year had ended. The two counts each carry a 12-month jail term, but the case judge suspended the sentence on one of the counts.