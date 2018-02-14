Gabrielle Daleman, decked in her shimmering blue sheer outfit, skated her way to victory as Team Canada picked gold at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang. While the 20-year-old figure skater's impressive form became a talking point for many, it was her striking looks and uncanny resemblance to a famous TV personality that got Twitter buzzing.

As stunning pictures and moments of Daleman's winning performance – with Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue playing in the background – made its way to the internet, fans couldn't help but compare her to popular reality TV star, Kim Kardashian.

"Gabrielle Daleman is Kim Kardashian from a universe where her mom gave her ice skates instead of a Barbie. #Olympics #WinterOlympics," a viewer shared on Twitter, which led to many other following suit and drawing comparisons.

One more user shared, "Gabrielle Daleman has like an exotic thin Kim Kardashain look going on (sic)."

"Gabrielle Daleman kind of looks like a long lost Kardashian sister. Yep, I said it. #Olympics," someone else commented.

As another added: "Gabrielle Daleman is gorgeous and talented figure skater but she looks like a long lost Kardashian sibling #canada #PyongChang2018.

"You cannot convince me that this Canadian skater is not a member of the Kardashian family. #olympics," a viewer, on a humorous note, tweeted. As a fan simply noted, "This skater looks like Kim Kardashian."

Amid all this, though, some fans took to social media to simply gush about Daleman's impressive program on the ice to the tunes of 1924 classic Rhapsody in Blue by American composer George Gershwin.

"I don't know anything about figure skating, but I do know that Gabrielle Daleman is skating to the song that @United plays in its in-flight video. #Olympics," a tweet read.

As another wrote, "I loved the POWER and SPEED of Gabrielle Daleman's program. A lady's free skate doesn't always have to be "soft." That was dynamic and explosive and a joy to watch."

Meanwhile, the Olympic skater dished about making it to the team, telling ESPN: "I worked my butt off incredibly hard these past four years to get on this team."

"We have such an incredible, strong team, and I'm proud to say we've won, and I'm prouder to have been a part of it." added Daleman.