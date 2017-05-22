Two loud bangs have been reported at an Ariana Grande performance in Manchester, with speculation they may have been explosions.

The 23-year-old pop star was performing at the Manchester Arena on Monday (22 May) when the noises were heard during the show.

Hundreds of fans then ran away from the stage, some reportedly injured and in tears, with uncertainty as to what caused the bangs.

Greater Manchester Police have yet to confirm what occurred, but have tweeted to tell people to "stay away from the area".

EXPLOSION AT MANCHESTER ARENA AND EVERYONE RAN OUT SO SCARYðŸ˜­ pic.twitter.com/pJbUBoELtE — â™¡â™¡ (@hannawwh) May 22, 2017 Just got out of Manchester arena after seeing Ariana perform. There was a loud bang when the lights came on & everyone ran out screaming ðŸ˜© — RionaðŸŒ (@SmileFor__Niall) May 22, 2017 They are people that are bleeding , crying , legit injured at Manchester show at the moment. What is happening . I was there I heard a blast — TOMMOROW//2nd show (@iMinajLovato) May 22, 2017 At least 10 police cars, 5 ambulance and 2 Riot Van have been past in the last 5 minutes #manchesterarena — secret twat. (@scotthendersoon) May 22, 2017

More to follow.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated regularly as new information and developments become available.

