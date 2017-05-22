Pippa Middleton's countryside wedding was not without a traditionally awkward best man speech. Justin Johannsen, a longtime friend of groom James Matthews, reportedly left guests red-faced as he delivered a string of embarrassing and lewd gags.

Hours after Middleton, 33, and Matthews, 41, tied the knot in Englefield, Berks, Johannsen reportedly stepped up to the microphone at around 11:30pm to entertain guests with his speech. In front of around 300 guests at the Bucklebury estate of Middleton's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, Johannsen kindly eased the audience into his retelling of fond memories, by paying tribute to the newlyweds.

According to The Sun, Johannsen then addressed the blushing bride and compared her to Matthews' pet dog, quipping: "Now, to the love of James's life. Beautiful, energetic, loyal, soft mouth, comes on command, great behind – that's enough about James's spaniel Rafa." However, the joke reportedly fell flat and silence echoed around the glass marquee.

Johannsen then jokingly revealed the newlyweds' top secret honeymoon destination, saying: "With the wedding shrouded in secrecy, I would like to reveal and wish the bride and groom a wonderful honeymoon in North Wales. At least that's where I presume they're going, since I overheard Spencer saying that James will be, after the wedding, going to Bangor for two weeks. Enjoy the Welsh coast, guys." It seems the joke is on Johannsen as it is said the couple will actually honeymoon in Polynesia.

Elsewhere in his speech, Johannsen went a little easier on Middleton, praising her "gutsiness, spirit and beauty" and describing Matthews' new wife as "the image of perfection".

Guests at the wedding reception, which included Prince Harry's girlfriend Meghan Markle, enjoyed a five-course meal and watched a World War II Spitfire plane in a flypast display.

Earlier in the day, sister-of-the-bride Kate Middleton, the Duchess Of Cambridge, served as maid of honour while Prince William, Princess Eugenie, Donna Air and Roger Federer were among guests who watched the couple say their vows at St Mark's Church.