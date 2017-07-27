The judges of the 2017 EyeEm Photography Awards have chosen 100 finalists from more than 590,000 entries. This year's contest received submissions from over 88,000 photographers in more than 150 countries in just under six weeks – making it the world's largest photography competition.
The jury, which included representatives from National Geographic, VII Photo Agency, Refinery29, the BBC and more, has selected 20 images from each of the five categories. These 100 images will be exhibited at
the 2017 EyeEm Photography Festival & Awards in Berlin from 15 to 17 September, when the category winners and Photographer of the Year will be announced. IBTimes UK presents a selection of the finalists in each category.
Category: The Great Outdoors. Number of submissions received: more than 229,000 The Great Outdoors finalist: Zane Jēkabsone - This photo was taken at the Sólheimasandur plane wreckage in Iceland, the site of an abandoned US Navy Douglas Super DC-3 which was forced to crash land on the black sand beach in1973 Zane Jēkabsone The Great Outdoors finalist: Xiao Han - Taken in Iceland Xiao Han The Great Outdoors finalist - Masaki Sato: Camping on Mount Tsubakurodake in Nagano, Japan at night Masaki Sato The Great Outdoors finalist - Michael Lynch: Bingham Canyon Mine, Utah, on a snowy day Michael Lynch The Great Outdoors finalist: Anthony Castro - Taken in Oahu, Hawaii Anthony Castro The Great Outdoors finalist: Simon Gruenenwald - Playing on Than Sadet Beach in Thailand Simon Gruenenwald The Great Outdoors finalist: Nils Leithold - Exploring the Faroe Islands Nils Leithold The Great Outdoors finalist: Guiga Pirá - This image was taken while the photographer was living on a ship in Mexico as part of a marine conservation campaign to protect endangered marine life from illegal fishing ships. Drones were used to locate, identify and document illegal fishing activities in a protected area. Guiga Pirá
Category: The Street Photographer. Number of submissions received: more than 136,000 The Street Photographer finalist: Angkul Angkul The Street Photographer finalist: Pau Buscató - Part of the Hopscotch series, resulting from the photographer's joy of playing with the everyday, and showing other versions of it. Pau Buscató The Street Photographer finalist: Michael Kowalczyk - Taken at Wall Street Station as part of a street photography series in New York City Michael Kowalczyk The Street Photographer finalist: Tomaso Baldessarini - The most intense photograph I took during my 30 days in New York City. I had to handle a lot of fear getting close to people I don't know. Tomaso Baldessarini The Street Photographer finalist: Maciej Dakowicz - A smoky lane in an alleyway in Kolkata, India Maciej Dakowicz The Street Photographer finalist: Alp Peker - Capturing the street life in Oslo, Norway Alp Peker
Category: The Portraitist. Number of submissions received: more than 77,000 The Portraitist finalist: Michael Gabriele - Part of the 'Light Rays' series taken in Lausanne, Switzerland Michael Gabriele The Portraitist finalist: Uta Lauterbach - A portrait of my daughter with paint splattered on her face, taken in Osterbuch, Germany Uta Lauterbach The Portraitist finalist: Oliver Morisse - A self portrait taken in Dune du Pyla, France Oliver Morisse The Portraitist finalist: Banar Fil Ardhi - Photographing my grandmother for the very first time. Her name is Siti Rohayah and she turned 75 this year. Banar Fil Ardhi The Portraitist finalist: David Schulman - A portrait taken of three women as part of the Atlanta version of the series, ‘Nasty Women and Bad Hombres of LA’. Post 2016 Presidential Election, the American paradigm has shifted in such a way to dangerously empower sexist, racist, and xenophobic factions. This project attempts to peacefully and principally counter this darkening storm by presenting the enduring light reflected by many Nasty Women and Bad Hombres of Los Angeles. David Schulman
Category: The Photojournalist. Number of submissions received: more than 53,000 The Photojournalist finalist: Clara González - On 18 June 2016, 'La Batalla de Campeonas' was held, Venezuela's first all-female boxing card. The stellar fight was the title fight between Mayerlin 'La Monita' Rivas and Melania 'Chony' Sorroche Clara González The Photojournalist finalist: Md Enamul Kabir - Every year during the Eid festival, the Islamic holiday marking the end of Ramadan, lots of people leave Dhaka to see family. Due to a shortage of trains for a large number of people, it’s tough and risky to travel. In this photo, the parent was trying to get his child off the train, as they could not get off due to the mass of people getting on. Md Enamul Kabir The Photojournalist finalist: Slawomir Olzackin Slawomir Olzackin The Photojournalist finalist: Jonathan Kalifat - A ceremony held in the village of Akodeha, Benin Jonathan Kalifat The Photojournalist finalist: Bernardo Guerreiro - In April 2014, during a protest against the World Cup, protesters gathered in the MASP (Arts Museum of São Paulo) area. They became trapped inside the Butantã Metro Station, after some activists attacked bank agencies near the station. Subsequent police action resulted in 64 arrests. Bernardo Guerreiro
Category: The Architect. Number of submissions received: more than 95,000 The Architect finalist: Tim Gaweco - Taken while riding a train through Tokyo Tim Gaweco The Architect finalist: Scott Firestone - Taken over Chicago, Illinois Scott Firestone The Architect finalist: Claudia Solano - Santiago Calatrava's City of Art and Sciences in Valencia, Spain Claudia Solano The Architect finalist: JFMonom - The Fifth Ring Road in the northern suburbs of Beijing JFMonom The Architect finalist: Paul Crudgington - Wandering around the city centre in Sheffield, South Yorkshire Paul Crudgington
The EyeEm Awards were open for submissions from 3 May to 15 June. Entry was free and open to photographers of all skill levels and backgrounds to submit through the EyeEm web platform and app. The Photographer of the Year will receive a trip to Berlin for the festival, mentorship throughout the year by senior photo editors, and all winners will get featured, exhibited and published on a global scale.