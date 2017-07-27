The judges of the 2017 EyeEm Photography Awards have chosen 100 finalists from more than 590,000 entries. This year's contest received submissions from over 88,000 photographers in more than 150 countries in just under six weeks – making it the world's largest photography competition.

The jury, which included representatives from National Geographic, VII Photo Agency, Refinery29, the BBC and more, has selected 20 images from each of the five categories. These 100 images will be exhibited at the 2017 EyeEm Photography Festival & Awards in Berlin from 15 to 17 September, when the category winners and Photographer of the Year will be announced. IBTimes UK presents a selection of the finalists in each category.

Category: The Great Outdoors. Number of submissions received: more than 229,000

Category: The Street Photographer. Number of submissions received: more than 136,000

Category: The Portraitist. Number of submissions received: more than 77,000

Category: The Photojournalist. Number of submissions received: more than 53,000

Category: The Architect. Number of submissions received: more than 95,000

The EyeEm Awards were open for submissions from 3 May to 15 June. Entry was free and open to photographers of all skill levels and backgrounds to submit through the EyeEm web platform and app. The Photographer of the Year will receive a trip to Berlin for the festival, mentorship throughout the year by senior photo editors, and all winners will get featured, exhibited and published on a global scale.