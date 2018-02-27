Model and reality star Kendall Jenner bared it all for a nude photo shoot but looks like her feet are getting most of the attention. Social media users are freaking out over the 22-year-old model's "weird" toes in the black and white photo.

Kendall took to Instagram to post two stunning black-and-white shots which show her posing in a beautiful garden while completely bare.

The racy photos, taken by photographer Sasha Samsonova, feature the Kardashian member sitting on some steps for the first pic and later she is seen sitting on a wooden table while one of her feet grips the arm of a chair for the other shot.

Despite being completely naked, eagle-eyed fans noticed that her toes appear a little creepy. A user commented, "Your foot looks scary." Another asked, "What's up with her toes?"

"Them toes are longer than Monday lol," commented a user, while another social media fan simply wrote, "#Weirdtoes" Some users found her beautiful despite her feet.

"Erm why are her toes so pointy, still love ya your the prettiest person ever," lovingly gushed a fan, while another laughed it off saying, "Beautiful, but your toes are cracking me up lol."

A fan of the model came to her defence and wrote, "You're beautiful Kenny as your mom would say!! People are going to hate on you because your so beautiful!! Don't let them get you down cuz guess what there just mad cuz they can't do it like you!!

The sister of Kylie recently opened up about battling anxiety in an interview with Harper's Bazaar in January. Kendall admitted, "I have such debilitating anxiety because of everything going on that I literally wake up in the middle of the night with full-on panic attacks."

"Where do I even start? Everything is so horrible, it's hard to name one thing. I just think that the world needs so much love. You go online and you see everyone saying the worst things to each other, and it's hard to stay positive. It's hard not to get eaten alive by all the negativity."