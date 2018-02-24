Josh Duhamel seems to have moved on from his estranged wife Fergie after announcing their split in September 2017. According to reports, the Transformers star is dating 28-year-old actress and singer Eiza González.

Us Weekly claims that the pair met at a party on 3 February after Jennifer Lopez's pre-Super Bowl concert at the Minneapolis Armory and they hit it off. An insider told the outlet: "They drank and partied together until very late. After, Josh reached out to a mutual friend and asked for Eiza's number."

The Baby Driver actress, who was previously linked to businessman Pepe Díaz and actor Liam Hemsworth, has been quietly dating Duhamel since then. The source revealed: "They definitely have a connection because they've been FaceTiming and texting nonstop while she's been in England working. They're keeping it on the down-low. He's telling her he's never met anyone like her before."

The Safe Haven actor who shares four-year-old Axl with the Black Eyed Peas singer decided to separate "with absolute love and respect" in September after eight years of marriage.

"To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family," the former couple said in a joint statement.

The two have remained amicable since their split, with Josh even defending Fergie's sultry performance of the National Anthem before the NBA All-Star game.

He was seen delivering a bouquet of flowers to Fergie after all the backlash she received on the internet. Defending his former wife, the Safe Haven actor said on the Ellen DeGeneres show: "I think she would probably admit that it was not her best work, but the girl is crazy talented. She really is. She's an amazing woman — an amazing human being, really."