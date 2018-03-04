Kate Beckinsale has sent temperatures soaring with her latest uploads on social media.

Wearing a fluffy black dress, the Underworld star has taken Instagram by storm, with fans complimenting her on her looks, calling her "gorgeous" and "stunning".

A close-up photo of the 44-year-old actress shows her rocking a body-hugging black trouser with the strapless black outfit running down to her mid-thighs. She teams up the ensemble with just sparkly earrings and closed-toe high heels to let her outfit do all the talking.

Keeping her left hand on her hip, she is seen posing for the camera next to a sofa. She accentuates her glam look by wearing minimal makeup and her long hair tied into a bun.

Another image shows the mother-of-one looking at the camera and smiling, still keeping her left hand on her hip.

"It's not a party if someone doesn't turn up in damp feathers. Thank you for having me @womeninfilmla ❤️," she wrote alongside the pictures she shared on the photo-and-video-sharing application.

Unsurprisingly, the photos have sparked a fan frenzy, with many taking to the comments section to talk about Beckinsale's beauty and the dress she is seen wearing in the images, which have been liked more than 97,000 times.

"Very enchanting, hope you have an absolutely awesome weekend. TG you're not in England this weekend!" a fan commented, while another added, "I did not see you more beautiful, indeed you are one of the best, your face and cheeks are wonderful, it is my pleasure that I am on your page. Thank you and thank God who gave you to us."

Another admirer said, "I think you are just an all-around amazing woman, an amazing person in every aspect..... Your personality is just brilliant, your sense of humour is so unique and weird in the absolute best way." Someone else said, "You look marvellous."