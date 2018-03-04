Performing nude scenes for a film could be tough as revealed by numerous actors over the years. The filming of X-rated scenes can become even more difficult when actors have to do it for the first time in their lives.

Oscar-winning actor Jennifer Lawrence has also performed a nude scene - for her latest spy drama Red Sparrow - released on 2 March.

While shooting nude scenes could be daunting for many, Lawrence's only worry while filming the scene was that her boobs did not look less attractive. She was concerned that her nipples might look too big on the screen as the heater on the set was set high by the crew, who wanted her to feel warm from the freezing weather outside.

On the latest episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Hunger Games actor said the temperature on the set was raised as she had complained about being cold.

"All of the crew... They were really nice and went in at 3am to set up heaters cos it was like a very Hungarian winter," she told the host of the show, Ellen DeGeneres.

She added, "And I was always complaining about being cold, and I'd come in and it would be all toasty and warm and I'd be like...'What are you doing with his heat? My nipples are going to be huge! Everyone's like what does she want?"

Lawrence's comments on her first nude scene come just days after she told Entertainment Tonight in an interview that the crew made her feel so comfortable that she might have made people working on the set uncomfortable by removing her robe, telling people around her she was feeling hot or eating in between filming the nude scene.

"Everybody made me feel so comfortable that I probably at a certain point started making everybody else uncomfortable," she told the publication. "Because I'd be like, 'I don't want the robe. I'm hot. I'm eating.' Everybody's like, 'She needs to cover up.'"