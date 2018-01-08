They almost divorced in 2017 after their marriage hit a rocky patch, but it looks like Faryal Makhdoom and Amir Khan's relationship is finally back on track.

The couple, who reconciled just in time for Christmas, appeared on Good Morning Britain today (8 January) to discuss giving love another go and what actually led him to publicly accuse her of an affair with fellow boxer Anthony Joshua.

"I have forgiven him," Makhdoom, 26, told hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid when discussing her husband's decision to air their dirty laundry online. "We've both made mistakes, and I made the situation worse, making him angry when he was away.

She went on to admit that their row rocked their marriage to its foundation because in the six years they had been together, they had "never had a dispute like that."

They both admitted that to a lack of communication and distance triggered their marital woes because he was spending a lot of time in Dubai for meetings and she was in the UK.

"You say things when you're angry, but we're putting it all behind us," she explained. "I was angry he didn't fly back to UK with me from Dubai."

Khan was captured on camera partying with models in Dubai after the split announcement and said he was determined to go through with the divorce despite the fact his wife being pregnant with the couple's second child.

"Thanks to Faryal for clearing up the accusations she had made about my family in the past which were false," he said in a series of tweets. "Unfortunately it didn't work out between Me and Faryal and we are still going ahead with the divorce. We are in good talking terms. We have to think about our daughter Lamaisah who I will always be there for. I wish Faryal all the very best for the future."

But the Bolton-born boxer soon had a change of heart and announced in November that they were back together just before he headed to the Australian outback for his stint in the latest series of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!!

"He came back a changed man, he doesn't like going out now," Makhdoom revealed. "I have to force him to go out!"