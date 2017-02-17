Tiffany Trump has found an unlikely supporter in actress Whoopi Goldberg, who offered to sit next to the First Daughter at New York Fashion Week during a reported A-list boycott.

Guests at Phillipp Plein's NYFW show on 14 February allegedly refused to sit with President Donald Trump's youngest daughter, with photos showing empty seats beside the university student. During an episode of The View, host Goldberg put aside her political opinions and extended a kind gesture towards the 23-year-old.

The talk-show host said: "You know what, Tiffany, I'm supposed to go to a couple more shows. I don't know what's going to happen, but I'm coming to sit with you. Because nobody's talking politics. You're looking at fashion. She doesn't want to talk about her dad. She's looking at the fashion."

Further defending Tiffany, Goldberg said: "I don't want to talk about your dad, but, girl, I will sit next to you. Because I've been there where people said, 'We're not going to sit next to you'. I'll find your a*s and sit next to you!"

Clearly touched by the kind gesture, Tiffany responded via Twitter: "Thank you @WhoopiGoldberg I'd love to sit with you too!" Goldberg, 61, was then forced to defend herself against critics who slammed the Sister Act actress for associating herself with the Trump family. It appears Tiffany and Goldberg have already crossed paths as the actress responded to one fan who asked if they had met: "Yes when she was a little girl."

Celebrities such as Madonna, Carine Roitfeld, Kylie Jenner and Tyga attended Plein's showcase on Valentine's Day. A Wall Street Journal columnist shared the photos of the empty spaces on the bench beside Tiffany and tweeted: "Nobody wants to sit next to Tiffany Trump at Philipp Plein, so they moved and the seats by her are empty."

After the images went viral, Plein himself spoke out in defence of the First Daughter, telling TMZ: "Tiffany Trump is not a politician, she's a teenager. Can you blame a daughter for having a father who has the wrong political direction for some people? I'm not here to judge I just think it's not right to treat someone without respect because she is the daughter of somebody you don't like."