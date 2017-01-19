The family history of 45th President of the United States Donald Trump is a compendium of successful stories about immigrants pursuing the American Dream, often at the expense of others. The fourth of five siblings, Trump has five children from three marriages, linking the Trump name to a vast network of relations across the globe.

Only three Trump family members will live in the White House at first, as wife Melania and son Barron will only move to Washington after the end of the boy's school term. Nevertheless, the Trump presidency carries a heavy baggage of business interests and relations in different sectors of the economy that are bound to raise questions over conflicts of interest - despite Trump's best efforts to hand over control of his businesses.

IBTimes UK maps out the network of branches of the Trump family tree. Click on the photo of a relative to find out more about who they are.