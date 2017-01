Donald J Trump Jr is executive vice president of the Trump Organization, responsible for new project acquisitions and development - a title all the siblings hold.He is reportedly a great lover of hunting, taking part in trips to countries like Zimbabwe to shoot big game, such as buffalos or crocodiles. His f requent use of Twitter also reveals he supports the legalisation of soft drugs like weed, and does not shy back from calling his critics “idiot” and other epithets. He married American Vanessa Haydon, who has Jewish and Danish heritage, in 2005 in a ceremony officiated by his aunt Maryanne Trump. The couple has five children together: daughters Kai Madison (2007) and Chloe Sophia (2014) and sons Donald John III (2009), Tristan Milos (2011), and Spencer Frederick (2012).Eric Trump is the youngest of the three, but started his own charitable foundation at just 27 years old. The Eric Trump Foundation raised more than $1.5m a year through golf tournaments, online auctions and other events, according to the Washington Post. But the foundation’s activities, including auctions offering a 10-week paid internship at the Trump Organization and coffee with Ivanka Trump (which was later cancelled), were deemed controversial in how they merged fund-raising and business interests - and, with the election of his father, policy-making. In December, Eric announced the foundation activities would be suspended. His father took to Twitter to express his outrage at the news: “My wonderful son, Eric, will no longer be allowed to raise money for children with cancer because of a possible conflict of interest with my presidency. Isn't this a ridiculous shame? He loves these kids, has raised millions of dollars for them, and now must stop. Wrong answer!” Eric married to Lara Yunaska, a former personal trainer and associate producer at CBS, in 2014 at the Mar-a-Lago resort. Their honeymoon started with a trip to the Trump Winery, a business Eric founded following his passion for winemaking.Ivanka Trump is the first and only daughter born to the couple. She followed in her mother’s modelling footsteps when she was a teenager, but she left the catwalk to attend university and pursue an economics degree. She spent the past decade working for her father’s business and building her own brand as Ivanka Trump. In January, her profile on the Trump Organization website was taken down, after she decided to renounce all her business positions and part of her assets to follow her father to Washington. She has not been given a specific role in the administration as yet, but she is a close advisor to her father, and contributed to drawing his plan for maternity leave. She will move there with her husband Jared Kushner , for whom she converted to Judaism before they married in 2009. The couple has three children, Arabella Rose (2011), Joseph Frederick (2013) and Theodore James Kushner (2016). Jared is also the heir to a real estate family, and like his wife will be stepping down from his position to pursue a role in the Trump administration.