Italy Under-21 international Federico Bernardeschi is undergoing a medical at Juventus ahead of completing his transfer from Fiorentina. Manchester United had also been linked with the 23-year-old winger but he looks ready to move to the the Serie A champions in a deal worth around €40m (£35.8m, $46.6) plus add-ons.

Bernardeschi has garnered a big reputation in his homeland following a sensational 2016-2017 campaign with Fiorentina, scoring 14 goals and grabbing five assists in 42 appearances.

The talented attacker also starred during the recent Under-21 European Championship, netting two goals in four games to help his national team reach the semi-finals of the tournament played in Poland.

Reports from Italy last month claimed that Manchester United were closely monitoring his situation ahead of making a move to lure him to Old Trafford.

Jose Mourinho has earmarked the signing of Ivan Perisic as a top priority for the current transfer window but Media Set reported then that United had identified Bernardeschi as a potential alternative due to Inter Milan's reluctance to negotiate the sale of the Croatia international.

But Juventus have now announced that the Italian winger is undergoing a medical ahead of his move from Fiorentina - while United remain locked in negotiations with Inter over a deal for Perisic.

"Federico Bernardeschi arrived at J|Medical this morning at approximately 9.45 CEST," the Serie A giants confirmed. "The Italian wide forward is undergoing tests ahead of his proposed move from Fiorentina."

La Gazzetta dello Sport claims that Juventus will pay €40m plus add-ons for his services, with Fiorentina getting 10 percent of any future sell-on fee.

Bernardeschi is the second high-profile winger signed by Juventus during the current transfer window with Douglas Costa also joining the club from Bayern Munich.

Federico Bernardeschi scored two goals in the recent Under 21 European Championship.Getty