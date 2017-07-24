Italy Under-21 international Federico Bernardeschi is undergoing a medical at Juventus ahead of completing his transfer from Fiorentina. Manchester United had also been linked with the 23-year-old winger but he looks ready to move to the the Serie A champions in a deal worth around €40m (£35.8m, $46.6) plus add-ons.

Bernardeschi has garnered a big reputation in his homeland following a sensational 2016-2017 campaign with Fiorentina, scoring 14 goals and grabbing five assists in 42 appearances.

The talented attacker also starred during the recent Under-21 European Championship, netting two goals in four games to help his national team reach the semi-finals of the tournament played in Poland.

Reports from Italy last month claimed that Manchester United were closely monitoring his situation ahead of making a move to lure him to Old Trafford.

Jose Mourinho has earmarked the signing of Ivan Perisic as a top priority for the current transfer window but Media Set reported then that United had identified Bernardeschi as a potential alternative due to Inter Milan's reluctance to negotiate the sale of the Croatia international.

But Juventus have now announced that the Italian winger is undergoing a medical ahead of his move from Fiorentina - while United remain locked in negotiations with Inter over a deal for Perisic.

"Federico Bernardeschi arrived at J|Medical this morning at approximately 9.45 CEST," the Serie A giants confirmed. "The Italian wide forward is undergoing tests ahead of his proposed move from Fiorentina."

La Gazzetta dello Sport claims that Juventus will pay €40m plus add-ons for his services, with Fiorentina getting 10 percent of any future sell-on fee.

Bernardeschi is the second high-profile winger signed by Juventus during the current transfer window with Douglas Costa also joining the club from Bayern Munich.