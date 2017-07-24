Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho claims Anthony Martial is "training better than before" as the Portuguese tactician urges the forward to be more consistent in the 2017/18 season.

The France international was signed by the Red Devils ex-manager Louis van Gaal from AS Monaco in 2015. In his debut season, the 21-year-old was the leading goalscorer in all competitions for the Old Trafford club.

Martial managed 17 goals across all competitions under Van Gaal's guidance. However, he failed to replicate his first season's form under Mourinho last term as he finished the campaign with eight goals in all competitions.

The former Monaco man played the full 90 minutes in the pre-season friendly clash against Real Madrid. Martial's impressive skills saw him register an assist as Jesse Lingard opened the scoring. The 20-time English champions won the friendly tie on penalty shootout after the scoreline ended in a 1-1 draw after 90 minutes.

"Obviously we want more consistency in his talent. I think today was positive for him, that is why I left him for 90 minutes on the pitch," Mourinho was quoted as saying by United's official website.

"He was enjoying it, he was trying new things, and it is important in these friendly matches to try new things, which he did. That is important for his confidence.

"Young players still need time to learn and time to improve. It is also his personality. I can say that he is training better than before, he is working harder than before, his ambition is to try to bring his talent in a consistent way."

United struggled in the second half against Real at Levi's Stadium. However, Mourinho was happy with the Red Devils' overall performance and was impressed by his side's first half display against the Champions League winners.

"Good training [for us]. It was a very good first half against a top Real side. I think we lost motivation to play against their young players," he said.

"We lost intensity, we lost appetite. I think the boys who played in the second half, they were disappointed not to play against Real Madrid's best players and best team. The second half was not good but overall I am happy again."

United have had an impressive pre-season in the United States so far. They managed comfortable victories over LA Galaxy, Real Salt Lake and Manchester City, which was followed by a penalty shootout win over the Spanish capital club.