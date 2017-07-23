Inter Milan manager Luciano Spalletti says Ivan Perisic is dealing positively with interest from Manchester United and could still join the club if a "certain kind of offer" is made.

Jose Mourinho is desperate to bring in four new players this summer with two of them already in the bag in Victor Lindelof and Romelu Lukaku. The club have reportedly had a £50m bid accepted from Chelsea for Nemanja Matic to bolster their midfield, but bringing in another attacking option has proved troublesome.

Mourinho has identified Croatia international Perisic, a more orthodox wide player than his current options at Old Trafford, as their fourth and final signing. However, Inter have so far refused to budge on their £49m asking price.

Speaking ahead of Inter's pre-season friendly against Lyon in China, Spalletti explained the winger has reacted positively to interest from Old Trafford, but urged the club to ensure an "important" replacement is brought in should they accept an offer.

"From my point of view, it's very simple: Ivan's an important player for me, after that you have to ask him how he's dealing with the interest from Manchester United," Spalletti said, Football Italia report.

"I'd say it's positive, meaning the player is strong, but at the same time, there are directors with whom he signed a contract that he must respect."

"After that, if Inter were to accept a certain kind of offer, we'd get an equally important player to replace him. Still, for now things are going well."

United's struggles to bring in more players so far this summer have seen Mourinho temper his expectations. After meetings with executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward, the Portuguese boss understands just how difficult doing business is this summer, but still hasn't given up on getting in two further faces - four in total - before the transfer window closes.

"If the club has no chance to give me the four players, then (so) be it. I like my group, I like my players and I go with them. But I still have the hope I can have a third player, who knows a fourth but at least a third."