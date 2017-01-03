Manchester City will be without the services of Fernandinho for the next four matches after the midfielder was sent off in his side's 2-1 win over Burnley. The 31-year-old was given the marching orders by referee Lee Mason following his two-footed tackle on Johann Berg Gudmundsson in the 32nd minute.

The Brazil international was sent off late in City's 3-1 defeat to Chelsea at the Etihad in December. The latest red card was his second in the Premier League and the third in all competitions this season as his first sending off came in the 1-1 Champions League draw to Borussia Monchengladbach in November.

Fernandinho's second sending off in the domestic competitions will force him to serve a four-match suspension. Pep Guardiola's side make a trip to West Ham United for the third round FA Cup clash, which will be followed by league fixtures against Everton, Tottenham Hotspur and the Hammers. He will miss the four fixtures and his absence will be a massive blow to City.

Guardiola said he cannot control what happens on the pitch in regards to the South American's sending off. However, the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager said his side is determined to seal three points against Sean Dyche's side at the Etihad.

"Ask the referee - not me. We will play without Fernandinho. We try to play football. I cannot control the circumstances," Guardiola explained, as quoted by City's official website.

"We wanted to win the game. When you play 10 against 11, sometimes you just defend but I wanted to make counter-attacks with Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero and we did it.

"These players deserve support. We are going to try to play better but we need the support. I want more. We are aware of the problems we've had, [as I have been] adapting in this league.

"We are going to learn again and we are there. We won a difficult game and it will be tough for everybody with the Champions League and the FA Cup.

"It's always important to win the games. Game by game, we will try to play as well as possible. The players deserve credit and my respect. I love them."