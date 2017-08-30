She's an Olympic mixed martial artist with a bronze medal in judo to her name, and is credited with accelerating the mainstream appeal of the female UFC league, but Ronda Rousey still oozed feminine elegance on the day of her wedding fellow fighter Travis Browne.

The 30-year-old star has shared beautiful pictures of the big day on her Instagram account, reaching 9.7 million followers, with the first one showing the couple embracing on a grassy clifftop overlooking the ocean with the caption: "Happiest day of my life...."

Wearing an intricately embellished wedding gown by Galia Lahav called 'The Harper', the once most "dominant" active athlete showed off her toned curves to perfection as she wore her hair in an elegant updo with drop pearl earrings.

Both Rousey and Browne shared several snaps of the day, with the 35-year-old groom telling his followers on one cute picture of the pair giggling: "What an amazing day!! She is so perfect in every way! She makes me so happy! She is my other half! I Love You @rondarousey #browsey2017".

Thousands of well-wishers left comments on the couple's photos, with one follower telling them: "Congratulations you look very beautiful and happy what more can we want for you.... I hope you have a very happy and blessed marriage you deserve the world queen".

Another put: "Your happiness looks so genuine, and I couldn't be more glad for you both!!" as a third added: "Your dress was so beautiful wow! You look amazing!"

Rousey has become a worldwide star due to her many talents, going on to become an actress after winning big at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing and formerly being the UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion.

She was voted in an online ESPN poll as the Best Female Athlete Ever and later that month claimed to be the UFC's highest paid fighter, male or female. In 2015, she was the most searched person on Google and made her film debut in the 2014 movie The Expendables 3 before staring in Furious 7 and Entourage in 2015.