With only a matter of days until Kong: Skull Island is released in cinemas worldwide, Warner Bros. Pictures has released the final trailer to get fans excited for the upcoming adventure movie.

The new clip certainly amps up the action too, as it sees leads Tom Hiddleston and Brie Larson face a multitude of dangers, including of course, the gigantic titular ape.

Set in the 1970s, the movie sees former British SAS officer Captain James Conrad (Hiddleston), war photojournalist and peace activist Weaver (Larson) and government official Randa (John Goodman) team up with members of the military and travel to a remote island in order to document the natives there and explore the territory.

However, soon after their arrival, they discover that it's not quite as peaceful and beautiful as it seems and that humans are certainly not in charge there.

Well, that's what the synopsis has always suggested anyway. But now, judging by the new sneak peek, Hiddleston's character knew from the get-go that the island would have them facing life and death. "An uncharted island?" Conrad asks Randa and Corey Hawkins' Houston Brooks. "Let me list all the ways you're gonna die; rain, heat, disease-carrying flies and we haven't even started on the things that want to eat you alive."

Directed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts (Nick Offerman: American Ham) and also starring Toby Kebbell, and Samuel L Jackson, Kong: Skull Island will be released in both the UK and the US on 10 March 2017. The film will mark the second instalment in a shared universe between Kong and fellow monster, Godzilla, who had its own standalone film back in 2014.

Third instalment, Godzilla: King of Monsters is set for a 2019 released while sequel Godzilla vs Kong is already scheduled to reach cinemas sometime in May 2020. It has been rumoured that the giant lizard-like creature may show up in the post-credits scene of Kong: Skull Island, so cinema-goers should keep their eyes peeled come the end of the movie.

