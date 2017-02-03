Fire Emblem Heroes launched on 2 February, marking the third Nintendo game series to officially transition to the mobile gaming market. The Japanese publisher's latest mobile title shrinks its cult strategy RPG series to fit a smartphone or tablet with impressive results, bringing with it classic heroes from all across the franchise's acclaimed history.

The full list of 80+ heroes spans five previous Fire Emblem titles, with favourites from Awakening, Fates, Shadow Dragon, The Binding Blade and The Blazing Blade. Unlocking your favourites involves a bit of luck with the "Summoning" mechanic or waiting for a particular hero to pop-up in the daily "Special Maps".

To help you pick out your best team, below you will find every hero in Fire Emblem Heroes by game (not including Alfonse, Sharena and Awakening's Anna who show up in Heroes' main story mode). Those looking for only the strongest combatants should skip to the bottom where we have put together a list of the highest tier five-star characters available.

Fire Emblem Heroes: Characters from Fire Emblem Awakening

Fire Emblem Heroes: Characters from Fire Emblem Fates

Fire Emblem Heroes: Characters from Fire Emblem Shadow Dragon

Fire Emblem Heroes: Characters from Fire Emblem The Binding Blade

Fire Emblem Heroes: Characters from Fire Emblem The Blazing Blade

(Thanks to the Fire Emblem subreddit for images)

Fire Emblem Heroes: All Gold Five Star Heroes

Before we go through the best-of-the-best in Fire Emblem Heroes, be aware that almost all of these characters can drop with lower star levels than the maximum of five gold stars. There are ways to upgrade your characters, however, so it might be worth hanging on to any rare heroes that you get from a lucky summon drop.

The game will also be updated over time to offer special sets of characters for a limited period through "Focus" summons. At launch, the Deep Devotion Set and Legendary Heroes Set offer the chance to unlock eight five-star heroes with boosted stats (four in each), but will only be available until 15 February. Most of these heroes have five-star potential, but those that do not are highlighted in the list.

Below are all the potential five star characters confirmed so far in alphabetical order, as well as their attribute and summon colour: