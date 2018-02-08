Donald Trump's presidency has been under the spotlight for the rapid changes of staff inside the White House.

From the very first weeks of his time in office to as recently as this week, staff have either resigned or been fired in what has been a stormy time in Washington.

But on Wednesday evening, one image went viral which showed five individuals, all of whom had held senior postings inside the White House until their very public dismissals.

The photo of the "Fired Five" as some commentators called it shows Sebastian Gorka, Omarosa Manigault, Rob Porter, Anthony Scaramucci and Corey Lewandowski.

The image of the quintet has been shared thousands of times on Twitter with many users making light of their departure from official office.

So what happened to them?

Sebastian Gorka departed the White House as an adviser to Donald Trump in late August 2017.

On the nationalist side of the Trump administration, he aligned himself with the likes of Steve Bannon but ultimately resigned, claiming that he could serve the president's "America First" agenda better from the outside.

Omarosa Manigault, the former Apprentice star, resigned from her post in mid-December in a bid to "pursue other opportunities".

She had been the director of communications for the White House's Office of Public Liaison.

Rob Porter announced his exit on Wednesday (7 February) after he was accused of physical and emotional abuse by two of his ex-wives.

As the staff secretary, he was a senior figure inside the personnel department at the White House.

Anthony Scaramucci, burst on to the scene in mid-July to become the White House communications director but was fired less than two weeks later.

He was dismissed after he he unleashed an expletive-filled tirade against members of the Trump team.

Corey Lewandowski, is the only individual from this list to pre-date the presidency. He had been the campaign manager for Donald Trump's election team in 2016.

He was let go after concerns were raised about the direction that the campaign, at the time losing ground to Hillary Clinton, was going.

On social media, many noted how these figures are still present on the daily news cycles, despite their exits from office.

The likes of Gorka and Scaramcucci appear almost weekly on television networks, especially the Trump-friendly Fox News.