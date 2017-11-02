The sequel to Harry Potter prequel Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them is currently filming, and to celebrate the first official snap from the set has been released, teasing a celebration for Eddie Redmayne's Newt Scamander.

On the official Fantastic Beasts Instagram, a picture was shared of an invitation to the launch of Scamander's first book, and it tells us a little about what to expect from the highly anticipated sequel.

In JK Rowling's Potterverse, the book was published in 1927, meaning the sequel will take place a year after the events of the first Fantastic Beasts movie.

The invitation also notes that the launch party will take place at Flourish & Botts - a shop located on the wizarding shopping street Diagon Alley - meaning the sequel could well take viewers back to the place where a young Harry Potter bought his books and received his wand before heading to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

In real life, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them was a short spin-off written by Rowling as an in-fiction school book and released for charity in 2001. After the enormous success of the Potter films, the book served as the basis for this new prequel series.

The as-of-yet untitled Fantastic Beasts 2 will see the return of Redmayne as the magizoologist, Katherine Waterston as Auror Tina Goldstein, Dan Fogler as muggle (or no-maj) Jacob Kowalski, Alison Sudol as Queenie and Ezra Miller as powerful but troubled wizard Credence.

Johnny Depp will play a bigger role as evil wizard Gellert Grindelwald following his brief cameo at the end of the first film. Newcomers include Jude Law as a young Albus Dumbledore, Zoe Kravitz as Leta Lestrange - who has a history with Scamander - and Callum Turner as Newt's brother Theseus.

Potter veteran David Yates returns to direct.

An official synopsis for the sequel reads: "Grindelwald has made a dramatic escape and has been gathering more followers to his cause - elevating wizards above all non-magical beings.

"The only one who might be able to stop him is the wizard he once called his dearest friend, Albus Dumbledore. But Dumbledore will need help from the wizard who had thwarted Grindelwald once before, his former student Newt Scamander.

"The adventure reunites Newt with Tina, Queenie and Jacob, but his mission will also test their loyalties as they face new perils in an increasingly dangerous and divided wizarding world."

Fantastic Beasts 2 is set to release on 16 November 2018.