Mass shooting kills at least two at Las Vegas country music festival IBTimes US

At least 20 people have been shot dead and a more than 100 injured in a mass shooting at a concert on the Las Vegas Strip in Nevada.

It took place overnight on Sunday 1 October as hundreds of music fans gathered for the final night of a festival near to the Mandalay Bay Hotel.

Police have confirmed that "one suspect is down" but they have reiterated the need for people to stay away from the area while the active investigation continues, however, they do not believe that there are any more shooters.

But police warned that the gunman's companion, Marylou Danley, was still at large.

Joseph Lombardo, the sheriff of the Las Vegas Metropolitan police said in a short statement that the "primary aggressor is dead ... the scene is static."

The gunman apparently lived locally although his motives remain unknown.

The incident area surrounds the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino in the heart of the famous gambling and leisure district.

Images have emerged showing police officers taking cover as well as videos from social media of tourists and concert-goers running from the scene.

Roads were closed and flights were cancelled as police were called to the Strip to deal with the unfolding situation.

A spokeswoman from the nearby Las Vegas Hospital said that "several" people had been taken in with gunshot injuries with 14 in a "critical condition."

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police have urged people to avoid the area on what was a busy Sunday evening, with hundreds gathered for the final night of the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival.

Las Vegas Shooting Mandalay Route 91
A man in a wheelchair is taken away from the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after apparent gun fire was heard on October 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. There are reports of an active shooter around the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.David Becker/Getty Images
Las Vegas Shooting Mandalay Route 91
Las Vegas police stand guard along the streets outside the Route 91 Harvest Country music festival groundss of the Route 91 Harvest on October 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. There are reports of an active shooter around the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.David Becker/Getty Images
Las Vegas Shooting Mandalay Route 91
People run from the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after apparent gun fire was heard on October 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. There are reports of an active shooter around the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.David Becker/Getty Images
Las Vegas Shooting Mandalay Route 91
People carry a peson at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after apparent gun fire was heard on October 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. There are reports of an active shooter around the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.David Becker/Getty Images
Las Vegas mass shooting
A man lays on top of a woman as others flee the Route 91 Harvest country music festival grounds after a active shooter was reported on October 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. A gunman has opened fire on a music festival in Las Vegas, leaving at least 2 people deadDavid Becker/Getty Images
Las Vegas mass shooting
Police officers stop a man who drove down Tropicana Ave. near Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana Ave, which had been closed after a mass shooting at a country music festival that left at least 2 people dead nearby on October 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The man was releasedEthan Miller/Getty Images
Las Vegas mass shooting
Las Vegas police patrol along the streets outside the the Route 91 Harvest country music festival grounds after a active shooter was reported on October 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. A gunman has opened fire on a music festival in Las Vegas, leaving at least 2 people dead. Police have confirmed that one suspect has been shotDavid Becker/Getty Images