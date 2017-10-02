David Becker, a photojournalist who was covering the Route 91 country music festival in Las Vegas for Getty Images, braved gunshots to take photos of the mass shooting. His photos show the initial panic after gunshots were heard, with people running and taking whatever minimal cover they could find. They also show several people lying on the ground after the mass shooting. He and fellow Getty photojournalist then photographed the police operation to find the suspects.

A crowd of people at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival in Las Vegas react after apparent gunfire was heardDavid Becker/Getty Images
People flee the Route 91 Harvest country music festival grounds after a active shooter was reportedDavid Becker/Getty Images
People scramble for shelter at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after gunfire was heardDavid Becker/Getty Images
People run from the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after apparent gunfire was heardDavid Becker/Getty Images
People run from the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after gunfire was heardDavid Becker/Getty Images
People flee from the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after gunfire was heardDavid Becker/Getty Images
People run from the Route 91 Harvest country music festival in Las Vegas after gunfire was heardDavid Becker/Getty Images
A woman runs to take cover at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after gunfire was heardDavid Becker/Getty Images
A man takes cover at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after gunfire was heardDavid Becker/Getty Images
People carry a person at the Route 91 Harvest country music festivalDavid Becker/Getty Images
People tend to somebody lying on the ground outside the Route 91 Harvest Country music festival siteDavid Becker/Getty Images
People tend to somebody on the ground outside the Route 91 Harvest Country music festival site in Las VegasDavid Becker/Getty Images
A person lies on the ground covered with blood at the Route 91 Harvest country music festivalDavid Becker/Getty Images
A cowboy hat lies in the street after shots were fired at a country music festival in Las VegasDavid Becker/Getty Images
Las Vegas police take position outside the the Route 91 Harvest country music festival groundsDavid Becker/Getty Images
A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer stands on Tropicana Avenue near Las Vegas Boulevard after a mass shooting at a country music festival nearbyEthan Miller/Getty Images
A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer stands at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue after a mass shooting at a country music festivalEthan Miller/Getty Images
Las Vegas police patrol along the streets outside the the Route 91 Harvest country music festival grounds after a active shooter was reportedDavid Becker/Getty Images
Police officers stop a man who drove down Tropicana Avenue near the intersection with Las Vegas Boulevard which had been closed after a mass shootingEthan Miller/Getty Images
An injured person is tended to at the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard after a mass shooting at a country music festival nearbyEthan Miller/Getty Images
A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer stands near a covered person at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana AvenueEthan Miller/Getty Images

At least 20 people were shot dead and a more than 100 injured in a mass shooting at a concert on the Las Vegas Strip in Nevada. It took place overnight on Sunday 1 October as hundreds of music fans gathered for the final night of a festival near to the Mandalay Bay Hotel. Police have confirmed that "one suspect is down" but they have reiterated the need for people to stay away from the area while the active investigation continues, however, they do not believe that there are any more shooters. The incident area surrounds the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino in the heart of the famous gambling and leisure district.