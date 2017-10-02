David Becker, a photojournalist who was covering the Route 91 country music festival in Las Vegas for Getty Images, braved gunshots to take photos of the mass shooting. His photos show the initial panic after gunshots were heard, with people running and taking whatever minimal cover they could find. They also show several people lying on the ground after the mass shooting. He and fellow Getty photojournalist then photographed the police operation to find the suspects.

At least 20 people were shot dead and a more than 100 injured in a mass shooting at a concert on the Las Vegas Strip in Nevada. It took place overnight on Sunday 1 October as hundreds of music fans gathered for the final night of a festival near to the Mandalay Bay Hotel. Police have confirmed that "one suspect is down" but they have reiterated the need for people to stay away from the area while the active investigation continues, however, they do not believe that there are any more shooters. The incident area surrounds the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino in the heart of the famous gambling and leisure district.